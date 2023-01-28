Brokers Issue Forecasts for General Electric’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Shares of GE stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,774.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

