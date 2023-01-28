Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Issued By William Blair

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

InnovAge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.63 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $171.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 13.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in InnovAge by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

