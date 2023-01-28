William Blair Weighs in on TransUnion’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

TRU opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

