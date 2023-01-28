iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings of $9.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.85 billion for the quarter.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial stock opened at C$81.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.65. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $466,702 in the last 90 days.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.