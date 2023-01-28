Northland Capmk Weighs in on SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOUN. Northland Securities decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

SOUN stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $73,478.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,226.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,790 shares of company stock valued at $903,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

