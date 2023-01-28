Blackline Safety Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.