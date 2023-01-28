Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

