Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
