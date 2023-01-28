Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) PT at C$8.36

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$132.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 57,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total transaction of C$369,779.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,378 shares in the company, valued at C$2,320,113.56. Also, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$384,646.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,283.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

