Analysts Set Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) PT at $578.89

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $579.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $492.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.96 and a 200 day moving average of $492.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $431.50 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.