Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,075 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,075 ($62.83).

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.09) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.52) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.95) to GBX 6,000 ($74.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,364 ($66.41) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,556 ($68.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,957.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,573.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

