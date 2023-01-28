Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $24.42

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

