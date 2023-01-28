Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target at $49.60

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research firms have commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $533.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

