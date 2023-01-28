The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $49.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $533.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Children’s Place by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Children’s Place by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

