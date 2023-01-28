Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $58.21

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 155.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.58. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $79.25.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

