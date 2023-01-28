Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $11.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $34,127. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 467.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,226,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

