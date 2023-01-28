Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $279.62

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.08. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

