Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navient Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

