Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Block were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,537 shares of company stock worth $18,528,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30, a PEG ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

