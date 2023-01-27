Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

