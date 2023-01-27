International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

IBM stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

