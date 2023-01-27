Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Reduced by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,118.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 728,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,597,000 after purchasing an additional 695,560 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $117.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.