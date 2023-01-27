Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $159.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

