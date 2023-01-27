Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $114.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.01. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

