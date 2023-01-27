Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,197.8% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $233.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average is $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

