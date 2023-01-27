Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,429,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,255. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.4 %

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

DGX opened at $146.97 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

