Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 219 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $156.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

