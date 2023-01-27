Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

