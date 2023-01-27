Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.35 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

