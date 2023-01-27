Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.
AT&T Stock Down 2.1 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.