1,031 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

