Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

SHOP opened at $48.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

