Empowered Funds LLC Invests $349,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,443,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

