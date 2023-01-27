Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after acquiring an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after acquiring an additional 742,313 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 3.1 %

NDAQ opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

