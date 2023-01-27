Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

