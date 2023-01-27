Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

LKFN opened at $68.43 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 84,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

