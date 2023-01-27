eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

