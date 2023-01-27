Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

OTIS opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

