Empowered Funds LLC Invests $350,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $152.45 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

