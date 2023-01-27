Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.65 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.