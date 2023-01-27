Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

