Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 36,821 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,821 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $70,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $73.95 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

