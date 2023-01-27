Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

