Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $162.55 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

