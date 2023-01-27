Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $103.91 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

