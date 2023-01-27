Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.
Equifax Stock Up 0.9 %
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.