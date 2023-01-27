Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Equifax Stock Up 0.9 %

Equifax Dividend Announcement

EFX stock opened at $217.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $245.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.