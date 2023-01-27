Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.04 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 351,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,942,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.