Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $352.32.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

