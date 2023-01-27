Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Increases Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.27 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $584,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.