Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Increases Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.27 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $584,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

