Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

ES opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

