Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.69 and last traded at $112.11. Approximately 3,640,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,537,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

